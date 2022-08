The IAEA mission, which has already left Kyiv for Zaporizhzhia NPP, plans to stay at the station for several days. In particular, the experts intend to communicate with the Ukrainian staff and draw up a report. This is reported by Reuters.

This morning, August 31, the IAEA mission left Kyiv as part of a motorcade.

Before sending the convoy, the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said in his comments to journalists that the experts plan to spend "several days" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. In particular, the experts want to talk to the staff and make a report.

In addition, Grossi intends to establish a permanent mission on the station.

However, the occupiers claim that the IAEA mission should last only one day. This position was expressed by Yevhen Balytskyi, gauleiter of Zaporizhzhia region, in a comment to the Russian media.

"The program of the visit is designed for one day. They have to review the work of the station in one day. Those elements that they will say can be reviewed in the process. So far, it is stated - "to get acquainted with the work of the station". For us, this is a vague concept," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are preparing an attempt on IAEA representatives in Enerhodar.

On Tuesday, Podoliak reported that the occupiers are shelling the corridors through which the IAEA mission is supposed to reach the Zaporizhzhia NPP.