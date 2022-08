As of August 31, 3 enemy Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total salvo of 20 missiles are on combat duty in the Black Sea. This was reported by the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Sea of ​​Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 3 ships and boats on combat duty; in the Mediterranean Sea - 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

Also during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out: to the Sea of ​​Azov - 30 ships, of which 8 ships were moving from the Bosphorus Strait; to the Black Sea - 38 ships, of which 6 ships continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the Sea of ​​Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army previously kept five Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers in the waters of the Black Sea. Also, the occupiers have at their disposal ships in the Sea of ​​Azov.

On August 21, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Russia may increase the number of missile attacks on Ukraine on Independence Day.

We also reported that the Belarusian Gayun channel, which monitors the movement of military equipment of the Russian Federation through the territory of Belarus, warned of the intention of Russian troops to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine in the near future.