Occupiers Trying To Capture Kodema Near Bakhmut - AFU

Russian invaders are trying to capture the village of Kodema near Bakhmut in Donetsk region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is trying to establish control over the settlement of Kodema, fighting is ongoing," the authority reported.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy is shelling from mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery near Avdiivka, Opytne, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Staromykhailivka, and New York.

With offensive actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Krasnohorivka and Maryinka, but was unsuccessful.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, enemy fire was recorded near Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, and Blahodatne.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, transferring heavy equipment and strengthening the group.

The occupiers are regrouping in the Zaporizhzhia direction, retreating in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. At the same time, the Russian military is strengthening the group in the Donetsk direction.