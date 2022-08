Russian occupiers are planning to strengthen the defense of Crimea with conscripts from Moscow and Saint-Petersburg.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As it became known, the military commissariats of even Moscow and Leningrad regions, including the cities of Moscow and Saint-Petersburg, have already received instructions regarding the mass conscription of local residents for military service. The occupiers plan to strengthen the defense of Crimea with Moscow and Saint-Petersburg residents,” the Defense Intelligence reports.

The residents of the regions called up during covert mobilization will be equipped with military units stationed in Crimea.

In addition, with the aim of re-staffing the military units of the Russian Armed Forces stationed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and strengthening the defense of the Crimean Peninsula, the commander of the Southern Military District Oleksandr Dvornikov decided to send 1,200 conscripts to Crimea.

"As combat operations are not yet being conducted in the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, these servicemen are not offered to sign a contract, which may indicate cost savings and reluctance to pay all the allowances specified by the legislation of the Russian Federation. 1,200 conscript servicemen will serve and die under the blows of Ukrainian troops and from the hands of the "partisans" for the salary of a conscript, which is about RUB 5,000 (about USD 82). The saving of state Russian funds will also occur due to the non-payment of compensation in the event of the death of servicemen, because the Russian Federation denies the participation of conscripts in hostilities," the Defense Intelligence noted.

As Ukrainian News reported, Turkiye advocates the return of Crimea to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have launched 750 missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea.