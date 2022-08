In the village of Chervonohvardiiske in the temporarily occupied Crimea, another oil depot of the Russian occupiers is burning.

That follows from a statement by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

It was also reported on the NP Krym Telegram channel that the fire has been burning since 6 a.m., August 31. Firefighters arrived at the scene.

According to russian media, warehouses are on fire in Chervonohvardiiske. Firefighters who arrived at the scene preliminarily established that the area of ​​the fire was 800 square meters.

At the same time, there is no information on casualties at the moment.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea to stay as far as possible from Russian military facilities and to pass on information about the occupiers to the special services of Ukraine in order to free themselves from the occupation as soon as possible.

On August 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advised the Russian occupiers to flee or surrender, because the state is returning its territories.

On August 29, Ukrainian troops broke through the first line of defense of the Russian invaders near Kherson.

On August 30, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that Ukraine is developing and preparing evacuation routes for residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea who want to leave the peninsula during its active liberation.