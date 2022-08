Gas transportation through the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline was stopped until September 3 for preventive works.

That follows from the data of gas transport operators OPAL Gastransport and NEL Gastransport, the Russian Interfax news agency writes.

According to the repair schedule, it is scheduled from 4 a.m., August 31 to 4 a.m., September 3. The reason for the stop is "preventive work at gas transmission unit 24 at KS Portova.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the representative of the government coalition in the German parliament, Wolfgang Kubicki, called for the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

In July this year, Russia stopped the work of Nord Stream for 10 days due to repair work.

After that, Russia announced the shutdown of one turbine at the Portova compressor station, as a result of which the Nord Stream is pumping a record low 33 million cubic meters of gas per day.

At the end of June, Head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, warned Europe that in the winter Russia may completely stop pumping gas in order to increase pressure on the European Union due to the war in Ukraine.