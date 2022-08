Kindergarten and house for Ukrainian refugees set on fire in Germany

In the city of Leipzig in Germany, attackers tried to set fire to a kindergarten for children of refugees from Ukraine.

Also, a few days ago, an attack was carried out on a house for refugees with the use of incendiary devices.

This is reported by Bild.

Thus, it is reported that the evildoers allegedly poured a flammable liquid, such as spirit or gasoline, at the entrance to the kindergarten and set it on fire. However, the fire did not spread to the Entdeckerland kindergarten. The adventure ended with minor damage to the door. The attack happened when the kindergarten had already closed, so the children and teachers were not injured.

Also on Friday evening, August 26, attackers also attacked a house for refugees, which is located 700 meters from the affected kindergarten.

"Due to the spatial proximity, we do not rule out that there is a connection between these two actions. We are currently studying witness statements, interviewing local residents, looking for camera recordings and checking social networks," the police said.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, according to the media, the left wing of Scholz's party demands to stop providing weapons to Ukraine and start negotiations with the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Scholz does not support a ban on the entry of Russians into Europe.