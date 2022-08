The motorcade of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has left Kyiv, where the mission arrived yesterday, August 3, for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This is reported by Reuters.

Thus, the agency's witness reported that the IAEA group left Kyiv as part of a motorcade. The mission is headed by Head of the IAEA Raphael Grossi.

Grossi also noted that the mission has an important task - "to assess the real situation there, to help stabilize the situation as much as possible."

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are preparing an attempt on IAEA representatives in Enerhodar.

We also reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained what Ukraine expects from the visit of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On Tuesday, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak reported that the occupiers are shelling the corridors through which the IAEA mission is supposed to reach the Zaporizhzhia NPP.