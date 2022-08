Gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) now amount to 13 billion cubic meters.

That follows from a statement by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News reports.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as of the end of August, Ukraine reached an indicator of 13 billion cubic meters of gas in the USF underground storages, in particular, more than 1 billion cubic meters of gas were pumped over the last month.

Also, according to him, as of the end of August, it was possible to accumulate 2 million tons of coal in warehouses.

"This is almost three times more than on the corresponding date last year. Ukrainian mines work 24/7. We are forming all possible reserves," Shmyhal noted.

In addition, according to him, the government has agreed to 605 thermal energy producers fixed volumes of gas for heating and hot water supply for the period from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

"The price of UAH 7.42 also remains unchanged. This will allow us to ensure a stable supply of heat in the homes of our citizens in the winter," said Shmyhal.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Board Chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Yurii Vitrenko considers the accumulation of 19 billion cubic meters of gas in the USF is unlikely before the start of the heating season.

Before, the Cabinet of Ministers had instructed Naftogaz to ensure the accumulation of 19 billion cubic meters of gas in the USF before the start of the heating season.

As of April 9, gas reserves in underground storages decreased by 41.8% or by 6.4 billion cubic meters year over year to 9.1 billion cubic meters (15.58 billion cubic meters).