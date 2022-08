At the 92nd year of his life, the first and last President of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, died. This was reported by RIA Novosti on Tuesday, August 30, with reference to the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow.

Russian media report that Soviet and Russian state, political, party and public figure Gorbachev died at the age of 91 in hospital.

Information was confirmed by another propaganda channel TASS.

"Tonight, after a serious and long illness, Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died," the publication writes with reference to these medical institutions.

According to unofficial data, Gorbachev arrived at the hospital the day before for a dialysis procedure, because he had kidney problems. The politician was very ill and in the last years of his life could not do without visits or stays in the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow. He had diabetes and needed dialysis.

Mikhail Gorbachev was the first and last President of the USSR from March 15, 1990 to December 25, 1991. In addition, he was the last General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU and Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, after a serious illness, the first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died.

On May 4, the first leader of independent Belarus Stanislav Shushkevich died in Minsk.

On October 18, 2021, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell died of coronavirus complications.