Russian occupation troops are regrouping individual units to strengthen in the Donetsk direction. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Tuesday, August 30.

The General Staff noted that the Ukrainian defenders are engaged in positional battles to improve the tactical position along the contact line and focus their main efforts on the destruction of control points, air defense equipment, ammunition depots, and logistics.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is strengthening the grouping of troops in the Kurakhove direction due to the regrouping of individual units from the Central Military District," the statement said.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the invaders fired from artillery.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian troops are trying to hold the previously captured lines.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy bombarded the areas with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling of settlements continued.

The enemy tried to advance in the directions of Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna and Bakhmut, was not successful, moved away.

The invaders are trying to establish control over the settlement of Kodema from several directions at the same time, fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks near Maryinka, Vesele, Opytne and Novomykhailivka. With offensive and assault actions, it tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Opytne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Krasnohorivka, suffered significant losses and retreated.

The occupiers also shelled settlements in the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhia in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, Ukrainian troops broke through the first line of defense of the Russian invaders near Kherson.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine encircled occupiers in Kharkiv region.

On August 30, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Ukraine is developing and preparing evacuation routes for residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea who want to leave the peninsula for the duration of its active liberation.