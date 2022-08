US Supplied Ukraine With Weapons For Counteroffensive In South - White House Spokesman For CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been helping the Ukrainian military prepare for a counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine over the past few months by meeting specific requests for weapons. CNN reported this with reference to an official from the Biden administration on Tuesday, August 30.

According to the official, Ukraine asked the United States to provide weapons specially suitable for the planned counteroffensive in the south, a few months before the beginning of this week.

“The US fulfilled many of those requests — including additional ammunition, artillery and Javelins — over the course of several presidential drawdown assistance packages provided to Ukraine over the last two months, the official said. Those packages have been public knowledge, but it was not known at the time that they were designed in part to supply the now ongoing counteroffensive,” it was said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top U.S. General Mark Milley have routinely talked to their Ukrainian counterparts to determine what specific weapon needs depending on Ukraine’s battlefield goals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, Ukrainian troops broke through the first line of defense of the Russian invaders near Kherson.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine encircled occupiers in Kharkiv region.

On August 30, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Ukraine is developing and preparing evacuation routes for residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea who want to leave the peninsula for the duration of its active liberation.