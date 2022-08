In the south of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of August 30 destroyed about 160 Russian occupiers, 60 units of enemy equipment, and also struck three bridges in Kherson region. The South Operational Command reported this.

"Our bombers launched two attacks on the enemy concentration areas in the Kyselivka and Kostyrka areas overnight. More than 220 fire missions were carried out by missile and artillery units, including on three bridges - Antonivskyi Automobile, Antonivskyi Railway and Daryivskyi - in order to consolidate their status of unfitness," the summary says.

According to the South Operational Command, the total enemy losses in this direction were 159 soldiers and 60 pieces of equipment per night, including five Т-72 tanks, three Msta-B howitzers, an S-300 launcher, an electronic warfare station and a radar station, a 120-mm mobile mortar, five anti-tank missile systems, 40 units of armored and ordinary vehicles and two UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense also asks residents of the occupied territories where active hostilities are underway to find shelter.

A machine plant in the temporarily occupied Beryslav (Kherson region) got on fire. Black smoke was rising in the area of ​ the fire.

Ukrainian troops broke through the first line of defense of the Russian invaders near Kherson.

On August 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke the last bridge with which the invaders transferred equipment in Kherson region.

On August 10, Advisor to the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Serhii Khlan said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forcing the Russian invaders to prepare for a "gesture of goodwill" in Kherson region.

On August 2, the Ukrainian military completely liberated seven more settlements in Kherson region from the Russian invaders.