Ukraine is preparing evacuation routes for residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea who want to leave the peninsula during the active phase of de-occupation.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is clear that for Ukraine the life of citizens is an absolute priority. Therefore, we are already developing evacuation routes for residents of the occupied Crimea who want to leave the peninsula during the active de-occupation. In the meantime, we ask everyone to stay as far from military facilities as possible and check the shelters," Podoliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Podoliak said that the number of attacks of "unknown origin" will grow in the Crimea annexed by Russia.

On August 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on National Flag Day and assured that the Ukrainian flag will soon fly again over the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Crimea.