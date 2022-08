The supply of weapons to Ukraine from the Bundeswehr warehouses will soon become impossible, said German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. The German edition of Die Welt reported this on Tuesday, August 30.

Lambrecht said she saw no way to send weapons from Bundeswehr warehouses to Ukraine to defend against Russia.

"I must recognize as Defense Minister that we are reaching the limit of what we can pass from the Bundeswehr. The Bundeswehr should be able to guarantee the national defense and defense of the alliance. As the Minister of Defense, I will ensure that this will continue," Lambrecht emphasized.

At the same time, Germany hopes that in the near future there may be a "circle exchange" of weapons with Greece in support of Ukraine, and also invited Poland to continue negotiations on this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, the Polish government accused Germany of violating its word on the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

On July 19, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that the Bundeswehr was running out of weapons for Ukraine.

On May 24, Polish President Andrzej Duda accused the German Federal Government of violating the agreements on the exchange of tanks, since the government in Berlin promised Poland Leopard tanks instead of Polish tanks sent to Ukraine.