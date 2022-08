Heavy Equipment Cannot Pass On Bridges In Occupied Part Of South Of Ukraine - South Operational Command

All major transport arteries across the Dnieper in the southern part of Ukraine ceased to be passes for heavy equipment of Russian troops.

The head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the South Natalya Humeniuk announced this.

"The crossing is important, since the powerful Dnieper will not miss just that, so the enemy is trying to pull up the reserves from the left bank. But the transport logistics corrected by our fire control do not allow it precisely because we carefully and pointwise worked on these bridges: these are the main transport arteries across the Dnieper, they have become impassable for heavy equipment," Humeniuk said at a briefing.

Natalia Humeniuk emphasized that at the moment the Russian Federation does not have the transport ability to pull up reserves from the left bank, so they create the illusion of pulling up reserves by moving military units between settlements.

Besides, Humeniuk said that the occupiers can continue to try to equip a ferry or pontoon crossing, but the entire territory where it can be deployed is also under the fire control of Ukraine and it will be hit.

Humeniuk did not give details on the situation in Kherson region.

"The hottest news we have yet to come. Now fighting continues, and therefore they need information silence," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces again hit the Antonivskyi Bridge and Chornobaivka.

After the blow of the Ukrainian military on the Antonivskyi Bridge on the night of August 8, the occupiers postponed the date of its opening.

Earlier, collaborators in Kherson announced the launch of a ferry at the Antonivskyi Bridge.

After blowing up the Antonivskyi bridge, the occupiers can remain without ways to retreat from Kherson.

Meanwhile, the occupiers lie about repairing the Antonivskyi Bridge. Holes in it are laid with plates.