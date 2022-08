The Vatican has published a communiqué on the statements of the Pope in the context of the war in Ukraine.

The relevant message is posted on the Vatican website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the context of the war in Ukraine, there have been numerous speeches by the Holy Father Francis and his staff regarding it. Their main purpose is to call pastors and the faithful to prayer, and all people of good will to solidarity and efforts aimed at rebuilding peace," the statement says.

The Vatican emphasized that there have been several public discussions about the political significance attributed to the Pope's statements.

The press service of the Holy See noted that the Pope does not take a political position and emphasized that Russia started the war in Ukraine.

"The words of the Holy Father regarding this dramatic issue should be understood as a voice raised in defense of human life and the values ​​associated with it, and not as taking a political position. Regarding the large-scale war in Ukraine, which was started by the Russian Federation, the speeches of the Holy Father Francis are clear and unambiguous in condemning it as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, insane, disgusting and sacrilegious," the Vatican summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, Pope Francis spoke about the war in Ukraine and mentioned the Russian propagandist Daria Dugina, who was killed in a car explosion on August 20, stressing that she became an "innocent" victim of the war.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the Vatican criticized Pope Francis for these words.