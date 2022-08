The Cabinet of Ministers has abolished state guarantees of deposits of individuals in the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) and transferred them to the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF).

This is stated in government decree No. 958, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The resolution enshrined the provisions of the law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Stability of the Deposit Guarantee System of Individuals," which was adopted on April 1, 2022.

According to the legislation, Oschadbank acquires the status of a member of the Deposit Guarantee Fund from the date of entry into force of this legislative act.

Amendments to the charter of the state bank indicate that deposits of individuals placed in the bank are guaranteed in the order and amount stipulated by the law "On the System of Guaranteeing Deposits of Individuals."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, Law No. 2180-IX "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Stability of the System of Guaranteeing Deposits of Individuals," which guarantees 100% of the population's deposits in banks for the period of martial law, entered into force.