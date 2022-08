According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are preparing an attempt on IAEA representatives in Enerhodar. This was reported by political scientist and military officer Kyrylo Sazonov on Facebook.

"New information on Enerhodar. Russians are preparing an attack on the IAEA mission in Enerhodar. The IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi is on its way to the station and expects to visit it in the near future. Intelligence sources reported that the POWs taken during the release of the Shcherbaky and Nesterianka said that they had the task of firing at a convoy with an IAEA mission, including using Western-style trophy weapons. In order to accuse Ukraine of disrupting the mission," Sazonov said.

He noted that the settlements of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka of Zaporizhzhia region were taken under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, hostilities intensified in Enerhodar itself.

"In Enerhodar itself, advanced reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting and part of the garrison has begun retreating to the ZNPP to cover the station from Ukrainian artillery. Currently, increased measures are being taken for the safety of the delegation, as Russia has not given up its intentions to commit another provocation," Sazonov emphasized.