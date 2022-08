Russian state-owned Gazprom has notified French energy company Engie of a reduction in gas supplies. This came after a disagreement over contracts.

Sky News reports this with reference to the statement of Engie.

"Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom," the statement said.

The publication recalls that now the countries of Europe are trying to reduce their dependence on the supply of Russian energy carriers and find alternative sources of supply.

It is reported that France has recently managed to significantly reduce its dependence on Russian gas - now supplies from Russia account for only 17% of its consumption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 19, Russian Gazprom announced its intention to stop pumping gas through the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

This will be done allegedly due to repair work, which will last from August 31 to September 2. During this period, gas pumping to Germany will be completely stopped.

Recall that amid news of the shutdown of gas pumping from Russia through Nord Stream, the price of blue fuel in Europe exceeded a record USD 3,000 per thousand cubic meters.

And today, August 29, it became known that the European Union will hold an emergency meeting at the level of energy ministers to discuss an increase in energy prices.