The intensity of hostilities increased not only in Kherson region, but also in the direction of Enerhodar. This was reported by political scientist and military officer Kyrylo Sazonov on Facebook.

"Yesterday, massive strikes were carried out on Vasylivka, an important transport artery on the way to Enerhodar, fighting continues for the settlement. The settlements of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In Enerhodar itself, advanced reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting. On the streets, including in in the center of the city, shooting and explosions are heard," Sazonov said.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are retreating and concentrating on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The Russian military, first of all, the militants of Wagner PMC are beginning to retreat to the prepared positions at the ZNPP, realizing that the AFU will not strike the nuclear facility and storm the ZNPP. They are covering themselves with civilian personnel as a human shield," the military officer emphasized.