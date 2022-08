Russia is shelling the corridors through which the IAEA mission is supposed to reach the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, wrote about this on Twitter.

"Everything is predictable. Russia is deliberately shelling the corridors through which the IAEA mission is supposed to reach the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Everything to offer passage through Crimea/ORDLO. Ukraine's position remains unchanged. Access is only through the controlled territory of Ukraine. Demilitarization of the nuclear power plant. Immediate withdrawal of Russian troops. At the station - only Ukrainian staff," the post says.

According to media reports, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have arrived in Kyiv.

On Monday, August 29, Grossi reported that the IAEA mission went to Ukraine to visit the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba explained what Ukraine expects from the visit of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On Sunday evening, August 28, Russian occupiers shelled the residential quarters of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region. It is known about 10 injured. At least 20 cars were destroyed and damaged.