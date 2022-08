On Tuesday, August 30, six ships with food left Ukrainian ports as part of the "grain agreement". This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

So, it is reported that six vessels left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

"Among them is the vessel KARTERIA, chartered by the UN World Food Program to help the population of Yemen," the authority said.

A total of 183,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are on board of 6 ships - SEAJOY, LADY ZEHMA, SAFFET AGA, SIMAS, MICHALLIS and KARTERIA.

"In less than a month of the initiative's work, we exported almost one and a half million tons of agricultural products, and this is quite a significant result. However, we have to reach 100-150 ships per month and a total throughput of 5 million tons per month from the three ports of Greater Odesa," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

On August 28, six vessels loaded with Ukrainian agricultural products left the Odesa port.