China's cellphone output drops in first seven months

China's cellphone output fell in the first seven months of this year, official data showed, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The country produced 863 mln units of cellphones during the January-July period, down 3.6% year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Some 665 mln units of smartphones were manufactured during the period, down 2.9% from a year ago.

In the first seven months, China's exports of cellphones dropped 11.5% year on year to 470 mln units, customs data showed.