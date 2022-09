A view of Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in east China's Fujian Province. Photo by Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan.

A view of Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in east China's Fujian Province. Photo by Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan.

Track-laying work on the country's first sea-crossing high-speed railway was completed in east China's Fujian Province, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The 277-km railway links Fuzhou, the provincial capital, with Xiamen, a port city. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour and eight stations along the route, it is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities to just one hour.

Constructors overcame problems including the complicated marine hydrological environment and adopted advanced track-laying facilities to improve the track-laying efficiency. On average, about 6 km of track had been laid per day, according to China Railway Nanchang Group Co., Ltd.

The railway construction project is expected to be completed in 2023.