On August 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 13 control points of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson, Beryslav and Kakhovskyi districts with the help of artillery.

This is reported by the Operational Command South.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the enemy's air defense positions with six air strikes using various means of air attack.

The Operational Command South noted that the missile and artillery units, continuing to carry out firing tasks, increased the losses of the Russian Federation for the day to 82 soldiers and 30 pieces of equipment, among which:

S-300 anti-aircraft missile system;

2 T-72 tanks;

11 Msta-B howitzers;

3 rocket salvo systems Grad and Uragan;

heavy flamethrower system Solntsepiok;

self-propelled artillery system Giatsynt-S;

self-propelled artillery and mortar system Nona-S;

120 mm mobile mortar;

Akatsia and Msta-S self-propelled howitzers;

anti-tank guided missile;

6 units of armored vehicles.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed ammunition depots of the occupiers in the area of ​​Beryslav, Vysokopillia, and Antonivka.

"The crossing that the enemy was building across the Dnieper near the village of Lvove has been destroyed," the military added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the number of servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces by 137,000. The decree enters into force in 2023.

Meanwhile, as of the 187th day of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the losses of the occupiers in the war in Ukraine are 47,100 soldiers, 1,947 tanks and 1,060 artillery systems.