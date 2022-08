Russia unhappy with Iranian UAVs bought for use against Ukraine – media

Iran has handed over to Russia the first few dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles that the Russian military intends to use in the war against Ukraine.

The Washington Post writes about this with the reference to representatives of western intelligence and special services.

According to them, on August 19, the first Russian transport planes took off from Iran, carrying the first batch of attack drones on board.

Iran is believed to have transferred Shahed-129, Shahed-191, and Mohajer-6 drones, which are considered to be among Iran's best reconnaissance and strike drones to Russia.

Western intelligence officials agree that the Russian military will be able to significantly increase its operations in Ukraine after receiving drones from Iran.

However, they emphasize, the first tests of Iranian drones conducted by the Russians showed that they have a number of technical problems that lead to malfunctions.

"There are several errors in the system. The Russians are not happy," said an employee of one of the western security services.

As Ukrainian News reported, in mid-July, Western media reported that Russia was negotiating with Iran to purchase several hundred attack drones to use against Ukraine.

According to the media, the Russian delegation visited Iran at least twice to study the combat capabilities of Shahed-129 and Shahed-191 drones.

In early August, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said that Iran may have begun transferring drones to Russia, hoping to receive Russian Su-35 warplanes in return.

We also reported that the Russian military began training to use Iranian attack drones.