The European Union delegation in Ukraine stated that the new law On Media, which the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider, should ensure a competitive media market with clear rules for everyone, an independent regulator and should comply with the EU audiovisual directive.

That follows from a statement by the EU representation in Ukraine on Twitter, the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) informs on Telegram.

"We welcome the plans to review the draft of the new law On Media by the Verkhovna Rada. This is important for the next steps on Ukraine's path to the EU. The law should ensure a competitive media market with clear rules for everyone, an independent regulator, comply with the EU audiovisual directive," says the statement.

The NUJU stressed that the approval of the law On Media is one of the criteria required for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

As Ukrainian News reported, on the eve of the first reading of the bill, which is scheduled for August 30, a total of 34 MPs from five factions and non-faction parliamentarians appealed to Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk to withdraw the bill On Media from the upcoming plenary session, so that the humanitarian committee once again "considered and eliminated all the dangers of demining the cultural border with Russia."