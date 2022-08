AFU Not Allow Russians To Advance In Novopavlivka And Pivdennyi Buh Directions - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not allow units of the Russian occupation army to advance in the Novopavlivka and Pivdennyi Buh directions.

This is stated in today's evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS near Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Vremivka, Novosilka, and Shevchenko.

It used aviation for a strike mission near Volodymyrivka.

The occupiers also unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Pavlivka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Mykolaiv, Lupareve, Tavriyske, Prybuzke, Posad-Pokrovske, Ukrainka, Lyubomirivka, Zorya, Myrne, Kvitneve, Kyselivka, Kobzartsi, Bereznehuvate, Vysunsk, Yavkine, Velyke Artakove, Topolyne and Knyazivka settlements from the available artillery systems and tanks.

The districts of Andriivka and Kalynyvka were hit by air strikes.

By assault and offensive actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position near Potiomkyno, suffered losses and retreated.

Recall that earlier today the General Staff reported that the Russian occupiers tried to advance in four directions in Donetsk region, but were stopped by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In addition, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Russian troops are trying to advance in all directions in Kharkiv region.

He added that with this new tactic, the Russians plan to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the region.

We also reported that last day the losses of Russian troops increased by 350 to about 41,700 killed troops.