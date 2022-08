During the hundred and eighty-seventh day since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, units of the Russian occupation army tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region, but could not succeed.

This is stated in today's evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slovyansk direction, artillery fire was recorded near Dovhenke, Nortsivka, Chervone, Sulyhivka, Ridne, Adamivka, and Slovyansk.

The occupiers tried to improve their tactical position in the directions of Bohorodychne and Dolyna, but were unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy shelling continues from existing artillery systems in the areas of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Tetyanivka.

The enemy used aircraft for strikes near Hryhorivka and Tetyanivka.

The attempt to advance in the direction of the settlement of Ivano-Daryivka ended in failure for the occupiers - losses and escape.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Toretsk, Bakhmut and Kodema settlements.

Russian aircraft strikes were also recorded near the last two settlements.

Defense forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy offensive in the direction of the settlements of Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmut and Kodema.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of Avdiivka, Opytne, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Novobakhmutivka and Oleksandropil got under fire.

The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Maryinka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske with offensive and assault actions, was repulsed and retreated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, August 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military was able to repel the offensive of the invaders in five directions.

We also reported that last day the losses of the Russian occupation army increased by 350 to about 47,100 troops.

In addition, during the entire time since the beginning of the invasion, the occupiers lost more than 10,000 units of ground, air and sea equipment.