In January-June 22, the Vodafone Ukraine mobile communication operator (Kyiv-based VF Ukraine PrJSC, formerly known as MTS-Ukraine) reduced its net profit 3.2 times, or by UAH 1,438 million, to UAH 663 million compared to the same period last year.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, for the specified period, the operator's income increased by 3%, or by UAH 0.26 billion, to UAH 9.9 billion.

It is also reported that OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization) exceeded UAH 5.76 billion, and OIBDA margin increased by 2.1 pp to 58.1%.

Capital investments in the first half of the year amounted to UAH 1.276 billion, which is 14% less compared to the same period last year.

"Vodafone Ukraine is actively working to repair damage: about 87% of the network is working, and this figure is growing. All critical elements of the technical and IT infrastructure have already been diversified. The estimated amount of asset losses is about UAH 806 million. Mass migration due to the war significantly affected the size of the subscriber base. As of the end of July, the subscriber base of the operator amounted to 16.6 million customers. Of these, 1.76 million are forced outside the country... As of the end of July 2022, the company has connected free services worth UAH 270 million for 13 million customers in Ukraine, and abroad - worth UAH 596 million for 1.5 million subscribers in 32 countries," the company noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021 Vodafone Ukraine increased its profit by 3.2 times, or by UAH 2.631 billion, to UAH 3.832 billion hryvnias compared to 2020, increasing its income by 11%, or by UAH 2 billion, to UAH 20.145 billion.

In March 2020, Vodafone (United Kingdom) signed a partnership agreement with the mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine to extend the use of the Vodafone brand in the work of the Ukrainian society for the next five years.

On December 3, 2019, Bakcell (Azerbaijan) completed the purchase of the mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine from the MTS telecommunications company for USD 734 million.