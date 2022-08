In the temporarily occupied Beryslav (Kherson region), a machine plant is burning, at which the military base of the invaders is located.

The speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Beryslav. Hit into the machine plant, where the Russians are based," he wrote.

Bratchuk noted that the territories of industrial enterprises are often used by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation as places of deployment of military equipment and ammunition.

At the same time, local pages report that there was a "hit" in the area of ​ the plant, a fire arose.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, militants of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" withdrew from their positions in Kherson region, and Russian paratroopers, who were supposed to provide their support, fled the battlefield.