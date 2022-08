Today, August 29, another caravan with Ukrainian food left Ukrainian ports as part of the "grain corridor". This is stated in the message of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey on Twitter.

"The shipment of grain continues according to plan. As of this morning, 3 more ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian ports," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

On July 22, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations signed "grain agreements" designed to unblock Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea and start exporting food.

Since the beginning of August, when the first ship was sent through the "grain corridor", 1 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported from the unblocked Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.