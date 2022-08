Shelling Of Mykolaiv. It Is Known About Victims Among Civilians

In the afternoon of August 29, the Russian occupiers opened fire on the center of Mykolaiv. It is reported hitting of residential buildings.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

"There is a killed passerby and civilians in the houses," he wrote and called on the city's residents not to leave shelters.

Also, the head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration asked journalists not to report anything, as, according to Kim, there is nowhere to rush, and urged them to check the information with their eyes.

"The center of the city is being shelled heavily. There are still rocket firing. We are not leaving the shelters. But all the same, we are happy in our hearts. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" said another of his messages.

The mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych added that the public infrastructure was affected.

"Residential buildings and educational institutions have been hit. It is known about 2 killed and 5 injured. Rescue, emergency services and utility workers are working on the ground," he wrote.

Senkevych also urged people not to go outside without an urgent need.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a machine plant is currently on fire in the temporarily occupied Beryslav (Kherson region). Black smoke rises in the area of ​​the fire.

Ukrainian troops broke through the first line of defense of the Russian invaders near Kherson.

On August 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the last bridge over which the occupiers were transferring equipment to Kherson region.

On August 10, Khlan reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forcing the Russian occupiers to prepare for a "gesture of goodwill" in Kherson region.

On August 2, the Ukrainian military completely freed seven more settlements in Kherson region from the Russian occupiers.