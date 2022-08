In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the so-called "authorities" intensified preparations for the "referendum" and are trying to form four election commissions.

This was told by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

According to him, Russian troops received a new fantasy instruction from the Kremlin - to go to the border of Donetsk region by September 15. Therefore, the work on the preparation of the "referendum" accelerated.

"They are trying to form four election commissions - so far without success. At the same time, the chairmen of condominiums received an instruction to clarify the personal data of Mariupol residents. Mass calls have begun to everyone asking if people plan to vote. However, the date is not announced, they answer that they will provide additional information," he noted.

We will remind, earlier Ukrainian intelligence reported that collaborators are conducting a population census of Mariupol, preparing for the so-called "referendum". However, residents are not going to participate in it.

In addition, the occupiers threaten fines and deprivation of parental rights to those who refuse to send their children to the occupiers' schools in Mariupol.