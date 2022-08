Defense Ministry Turns To Ukrainians In Occupation - Asks To Find Shelter And Wait Out Fighting There

The Southern Defense Forces ask residents of the occupied territories, where active hostilities are currently underway, to find shelter and wait out the most dangerous period there.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk stated this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue to speak with the civilian population, which is in the occupied territory, to convey to them the main message - we do not destroy infrastructure facilities and the civilian population, but we very much ask if there is no way to evacuate from places where active hostilities are underway, find shelter and wait out such powerful active actions in this shelter," she said.

Humeniuk added that now the development of events is quite powerful, the situation is changing dynamically.

"When and what will happen, when you need to hide - everyone can potentially decide for themselves," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through the first line of defense of the invaders in Kherson region.