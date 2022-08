Invaders Fail To Improve Positions In Pervomaiske Area In East - AFU

The Russian occupiers failed to improve their positions around Pervomaiske in the east of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Maryinka, Oleksandropil and Tonenke got under fire of the occupiers.

“In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy conducted offensive battles in the area of ​​Pervomaiske, without success,” the General Staff said.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the positions of Ukrainian troops were shelled from tanks, barrel artillery and MLRS near Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Kostiantynivka and Novoukrainka.

The enemy used aircraft to strike in the area of ​​Volodymyrivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers shelled positions from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhnianka, Shevchenko, Poltavka, Bilohirya, and Novopil.

Airstrikes were carried out near Novopole and Novosilka.

