Germany will send Kyiv the latest weapons in the near future. Also, Berlin can take responsibility for providing Ukraine with some types of weapons. This was announced by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Reuters writes.

So, Scholz said that Berlin will send the latest weapons to Kyiv in the coming weeks.

"Germany will support the defense of Ukraine as long as necessary. In the coming weeks, Berlin will send Kyiv the latest weapons," Scholz said.

According to the Chancellor, in addition to sending radar systems and drones to Ukraine, Germany can take on a special responsibility in terms of building the potential of Ukraine's artillery and modern air defense systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany will deliver the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine earlier than promised.

Also, at the end of July, the German Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of 16 Biber tank bridge-builders to Ukraine.

We also reported that at the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, said that the IRIS-T air defense systems promised by Berlin would arrive in Ukraine in August or September.