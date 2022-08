Ukrainian Troops Broke Through First Line Of Defense Of Russian Invaders Near Kherson

The terrorists of the so-called "DPR" withdrew from their positions in Kherson region, and the Russian paratroopers, who were supposed to provide support for the militants, fled the battlefield. This was reported by the Kakhovka operative group.

"The 109th regiment of the “DPR” withdrew from its positions in Kherson region, the Russian paratroopers supporting them escaped from the battlefield," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the last bridge over which the occupiers were transferring equipment to Kherson region.

On August 10, Khlan reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forcing the Russian occupiers to prepare for a "gesture of goodwill" in Kherson region.

On August 2, the Ukrainian military completely freed seven more settlements in Kherson region from the Russian occupiers.

On July 19, Ukrainian defenders struck the Antonivskyi Bridge.

On July 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Antonivskyi and Daryivskyi bridges, as well as the road through the dam of the Kakhovska HPP.

On July 24, the Armed Forces took control of several transport infrastructure facilities in Kherson region.