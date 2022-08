In the occupied Kherson region, a collaborator, former Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People, Oleksii Kovaliov, was killed. This was reported by Serhii Khlan, adviser to the chairman of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Information appeared that the traitor ex-MP Oleksii Kovaliov was killed in Zaliznyi Port. The data needs to be clarified, but it is interesting that the propaganda media also reported on the death of their "minister", although they immediately deleted it," Khlan said.

Another Russian collaborator, Oleh Tsariov, also confirmed the murder of the collaborator Kovaliov.

According to military correspondent Andrii Tsaplienko, Kovaliov was killed in his own house in Hola Prystan. He received fatal stab wounds.

The former "Servant of the People" Oleksii Kovaliov collaborated with the enemy from the first days of Russia's occupation of Kherson region. He was the "deputy head of the government" of the occupiers in Kherson region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Servant of the People has suspended membership in the faction of MP Kovaliov, who is in the occupied Kherson region.

On June 30, an attempt was made on the traitor MP, but he managed to survive.

At the request of the State Bureau of Investigation, MP Oleksii Kovaliov was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention without the alternative of bail. The MP was declared wanted.

In April, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings against Kovaliov, who, after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, is in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region and is helping the occupying forces.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that at the beginning of July of this year, Oleksii Kovaliov assumed the position of deputy head of the "Government of Kherson region" illegally created by the occupying administration of the aggressor state.

On December 28, 2021, it became known that MP Kovaliov became the owner of Channel 4. It was also reported in the mass media that Oleksii Kovaliov and his brother Yurii are related to Viktor Medvedchuk through the line of Taras Kozak. Kozak has long been friends with the head of the Fish Inspection of Kherson Region, Bohdan Artiushchyk, and he, in turn, is a business partner with the elder brother of the MP Yurii Kovaliov. In 2019, it was Kozak who decided Kovalev Jr.'s entry into the Servant of the People.