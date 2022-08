On Sunday evening, August 28, the Russian occupiers shelled the residential quarters of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region. It is known about 10 injured. This was reported by the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, in Telegram.

Thus, it is reported that the victims received numerous shrapnel injuries of varying degrees of severity, two of them were hospitalized in the intensive care unit in a serious condition.

At least 20 cars parked near the houses on the Voyiniv-Internatsionalistiv Street were destroyed and damaged.

It is noted that in this way the occupiers "worked out" their scenario on the eve of the arrival of the IAEA mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. A direct threat to the lives of the civilian population does not stop the Russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, August 29, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency went to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Experts will arrive at the station in a few days.

In the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is under Russian fire, a radiation cloud will cover the south of Ukraine and the southwestern regions of the Russian Federation. The relevant calculation forecast was made by the experts of the State Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority of Ukraine.