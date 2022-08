An internet anchor with disabilities promotes products via online live-streaming in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Yibo.

China's software industry reported a 10.3% increase in business revenues in the first seven months of the year, according to official data. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Revenues totaled ¥5.46 trln (about $796.66 bln) from January to July, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows.

Companies in the sector raked in ¥569.8 bln in combined profits during the period, up 6.6% year on year.

During the period, China's software exports amounted to $29.8 bln, up 4.3% year on year.