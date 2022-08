The Health Ministry of Ukraine and the European Commission have evacuated other 29 Ukrainians for specialized treatment in European countries.

This is stated in a message by the ministry, Ukrainian News reports.

"The Health Ministry in cooperation with the European Commission continues to evacuate injured citizens of Ukraine for specialized treatment to clinics in Europe. During this week, 29 Ukrainians were evacuated and transported to Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany. We remind you that adults and children are usually evacuated from combined injuries, burns, mine-explosive injuries, and other serious diseases. This time, the evacuation groups included civilians with oncological diseases from Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, and other regions of Ukraine. All of them need continued specialized treatment," the message reads.

Also, according to the report, patients with mine-explosive injuries, which they received as a result of enemy shelling, were sent for treatment and further rehabilitation.

"International partners, in cooperation with the emergency medical service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, ensure the transportation of patients from the hospital in the front-line territory through the Lviv medical hub to the airport in Poland, where the condition of the patients is stabilized. Then the baton is picked up by air hospitals or special air transport, which transport Ukrainians to European countries for specialized treatment," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in July, the Health Ministry and the European Commission evacuated 36 Ukrainians to European countries for treatment.