On Monday, August 29, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headed to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The experts will arrive at the station in a few days.

This was reported by Head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi on Twitter.

Thus, Grossi reported that the IAEA mission is already on its way to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"The day has come, the IAEA mission of support and assistance to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is on its way. We must protect the safety of the largest nuclear facility in Ukraine and Europe," he said.

Grossi emphasized that he is proud to lead the experts who will arrive at the Zaporizhzhia NPP later this week.

As Ukrainian News reported, in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhia NPP, which is under Russian fire, a radiation cloud will cover the south of Ukraine and the southwestern regions of the Russian Federation. The relevant calculation forecast was made by the experts of the State Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has the necessary medical preparations to protect the thyroid gland from radiation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which continues to be shelled by the Russian occupiers. Appropriate purchases have been made.