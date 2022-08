The Russian army mocks Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who has no military education and experience. According to the media, he is removed from the actual leadership of the troops in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported this on Twitter.

In particular, independent Russian media recently reported that due to the problems Russia is facing in the war against Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu is currently removed from the Russian command, and operational commanders are directly informing President Putin about the progress of the war.

According to intelligence, Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand experience of the war regularly deride Shoigu for his ineffective and detached leadership as Russia's progress has stalled.

"Shoigu has long tried to get rid of his reputation as a person who does not have serious military experience, since he spent most of his career in the construction sector and in the Ministry of Emergency Situations," the British Ministry of Defense said in a summary.

As Ukrainian News wrote, today is exactly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The occupiers were never able to completely capture any Ukrainian region, including Luhansk one. Russia has failed to achieve most of its objectives and has weakened its diplomatic, economic and military positions compared to the pre-invasion situation.

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine "is going according to plan," and the Russian offensive allegedly slowed down specifically to "minimize casualties" among the civilian population.

Meanwhile, British intelligence named the reasons for stopping the Russian offensive in Ukraine.