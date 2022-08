Russia is increasing its mobilization reserves and plans to mobilize about 90,000 servicemen. Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this on the air of a nationwide telethon, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Sunday, August 28.

Skibitskyi explained that the aggressor state uses various approaches to replenish losses, increase efforts and increase the number of groups to be sent against Ukraine - forming so-called volunteer battalions, reserve battalions, battalions of the so-called "Combat Army Reserve of the Country".

"Time is running out, they did not receive a blitzkrieg. Will the mobilization of a larger number of people in the Russian Federation help? Probably not. Because the morale of military personnel, as they conduct combat operations, is decreasing, firstly. Second, on the contract, on voluntary entry into the ranks of the RF army is becoming less and less willing. In addition, panic has begun among the population of large cities, because no one wants to simply go and serve in the armed forces, let alone go to war," the statement says.

The Defense Intelligence emphasizes that today Russia has significant problems in equipping the armed forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 27, Vadym Skibitskyi, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated that Russia has already involved about 160,000 military personnel in the war against Ukraine, not including the Russian National Guard.

Russia has also created two bases for its helicopters near Luhansk.

Also, Russia has accumulated about 400 aircraft and 360 combat helicopters around the borders with Ukraine.