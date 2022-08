Russia continues its gas blackmail, which will force Europe to reconsider its habits in the winter to get rid of dependence on the aggressor. The adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter on Sunday, August 28.

"War is not cheap. Some lose their lives, some lose their homes, and some lose their comfort. The aggression of the Russian Federation changes the rules of the game for all Europeans. This winter will force to reconsider habits. But we are grateful to everyone who understands priorities: definitely - free Europe and the end of gas RF-blackmail," Podoliak stressed.

