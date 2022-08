In Case Of Serious Accident, Cloud From Zaporizhzhia NPP Will Cover South Of Ukraine And RF Already Tomorrow -

In the case of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is under Russian fire, a radiation cloud will cover the south of Ukraine and the southwestern regions of the Russian Federation. The corresponding calculation forecast was made by the experts of the State Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority of Ukraine, Energoatom reports.

"The radiation cloud in the case of a severe accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, according to the wind rose as of Monday, August 29, 2022, will cover part of the south of Ukraine and the southwestern regions of Russia. The radiation cloud will move with the wind to the southeast towards Russia," Energoatom reports.

Experts recommend to the population in potentially dangerous areas to limit their stay in open areas without an urgent need.

"It is also recommended to seal the premises, turn off the air conditioners, fans, close ventilation ducts, chimneys, etc.; introduce special modes of operation of schools and kindergartens, organize sanitary barriers at the entrances to the premises, which include removing outer clothing and changing shoes. In addition, on in potentially dangerous areas, it is recommended to take measures to seal and pack food, water, linen, documents and valuables, to limit forest use and not to violate the ban on hunting and fishing in local water bodies," the message reads.

In open areas, experts recommend decontamination and limit the movement of motor vehicles on unpaved roads and roadsides.

As reported, on August 27, the Russian military once again shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The extent of the damage is being ascertained. According to Energoatom, as a result of periodic shelling, the infrastructure of the station has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high.