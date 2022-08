One of the largest Russian military bases was destroyed in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of Zaporizhzhia region. The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, announced this in his Telegram on Sunday, August 28.

Fedorov noted that tonight powerful explosions were heard in Melitopol and 10 km from the city.

"According to preliminary information, one of the buildings in the village of Myrne, Melitopol district, in which preparations for the pseudo-referendum were conducted, was destroyed. In Melitopol, one of the largest enemy military bases on the territory of the Avtokoliarlyt plant was destroyed. We will give more detailed information about the enemy's losses later, but we can say one thing probably, the occupiers on the Ukrainian land are, to put it mildly, uncomfortable and they are not welcome here," the mayor emphasized.

Fedorov also emphasized that something is happening to the Russian occupiers every day for three weeks, so we must wait for a gesture of "good will" from them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 20, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the military base of the occupiers in Melitopol.

On the morning of August 16, in Melitopol, two explosions were recorded in the district of ​​the substation, after which the broadcast of broadcast television, captured by the occupiers, stopped.

Earlier, Fedorov reported that the invaders began to take their families out of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, and mass filtering began in the city.