Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 250 more occupiers, destroyed 5 enemy artillery systems, 3 tanks and 3 armored fighting vehicles. In total, Russia has already lost 46,750 of its soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 28.

Russia's total losses during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine:

personnel - about 46,750 (+250) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1,942 (+3) units.

armored combat vehicles – 4,257 (+3) units,

artillery systems – 1,050 (+5) units,

MLRS - 274 units,

air defense systems - 148 units,

aircraft - 234 units,

helicopters - 202 units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 838 (+2),

cruise missiles - 196 units,

ships/boats - 15 units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 3,171 (+6) units,

special equipment - 99 units.

It is noted that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the number of servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces by 137,000. The decree enters into force in 2023.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that due to a lack of volunteers, the Russian command is forced to equip the infantry with sailors and rocket launchers.

We also reported that, according to the Strategic Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Russian Federation insists on the general mobilization of Russians due to the huge losses in Ukraine.